Zelenskyy may dismiss deputy head of President's Office

Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, may be dismissed in the coming days.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the President’s Office and the Cabinet of Ministers

Quote: "Rostyslav is preparing to leave. He wanted this for a long time, and now the circumstances have changed so much that the president is willing to let him go."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, other Ukrainska Pravda sources say that Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries, is the most likely contender to succeed Shurma on Bankova Street [where the Ukrainian President’s Office is located – ed.].

Background: Previously, it was reported that Rostyslav Shurma, the former director of Zaporizhstal and the Deputy Head of the President's Office, who in August 2023 was mentioned in the context of the scandal with government payments to solar plants under occupation, had joined the president's team a few years ago and had gradually become the person who, in Zelenskyy's eyes, was "responsible for the entire economy".

Support UP or become our patron!