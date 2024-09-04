Explosions rock Kyiv and Sumy

An air defence mobile firing group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions rocked the cities of Kyiv and Sumy on the night of 3-4 September.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast because of a Russian drone attack.

Advertisement:

Kyiv City Military Administration noted that there was a threat of attack UAVs in the capital. Air defence was responding to the attack on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Update: Suspilne journalists reported that an explosion was also heard in Sumy at 03:13.

Support UP or become our patron!