Explosions rock Kyiv and Sumy
Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 03:13
Explosions rocked the cities of Kyiv and Sumy on the night of 3-4 September.
Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast because of a Russian drone attack.
Kyiv City Military Administration noted that there was a threat of attack UAVs in the capital. Air defence was responding to the attack on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Update: Suspilne journalists reported that an explosion was also heard in Sumy at 03:13.
