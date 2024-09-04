All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions rock Kyiv and Sumy

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 4 September 2024, 03:13
Explosions rock Kyiv and Sumy
An air defence mobile firing group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions rocked the cities of Kyiv and Sumy on the night of 3-4 September.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast because of a Russian drone attack. 

Advertisement:

Kyiv City Military Administration noted that there was a threat of attack UAVs in the capital. Air defence was responding to the attack on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Update: Suspilne journalists reported that an explosion was also heard in Sumy at 03:13.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceKyivShahed drone
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
air defence
Romanian Parliament approves transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine – Reuters
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Air defence responds to drones in Chernihiv, falling wreckage causes fire
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: