Ukraine may be invited to join NATO before 2025 summit – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers it possible that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO before the Alliance's summit in the Netherlands in 2025. Kuleba specified that it is not about immediate accession to the Alliance but rather an invitation that would send a signal of political clarity and certainty.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Kuleba: "I clearly see an opportunity for that to happen before the next NATO Summit in the Netherlands in 2025."

Details: Dmytro Kuleba says if there is a will, there is no need to look for a way to do this because "Ukraine can receive an invitation even now, even today".

Quote from Kuleba: "For us, the issue of invitation is still on the table, we are bringing this point in talks with our allies, first and foremost with the United States."

He specified that this is not about immediate accession to the Alliance but rather an invitation that will send a signal of political clarity and certainty.

Quote from Kuleba: "We are convinced that Ukraine deserves to receive such an invitation in all respects right now."

Background:

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine would join the North Atlantic Alliance as a sovereign and independent country within the 1991 borders and that no other options have been discussed.

The Ukrainian authorities admitted that the Alliance would not provide an accession invitation for Kyiv until the end of the war.

Czech President Petr Pavel recently said that Ukraine's accession to NATO should not depend on whether Kyiv controls all of its territory.

