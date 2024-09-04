All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine may be invited to join NATO before 2025 summit – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 September 2024, 10:50
Ukraine may be invited to join NATO before 2025 summit – Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers it possible that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO before the Alliance's summit in the Netherlands in 2025. Kuleba specified that it is not about immediate accession to the Alliance but rather an invitation that would send a signal of political clarity and certainty.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Kuleba: "I clearly see an opportunity for that to happen before the next NATO Summit in the Netherlands in 2025."

Advertisement:

Details: Dmytro Kuleba says if there is a will, there is no need to look for a way to do this because "Ukraine can receive an invitation even now, even today".

Quote from Kuleba: "For us, the issue of invitation is still on the table, we are bringing this point in talks with our allies, first and foremost with the United States."

He specified that this is not about immediate accession to the Alliance but rather an invitation that will send a signal of political clarity and certainty.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kuleba: "We are convinced that Ukraine deserves to receive such an invitation in all respects right now."

Background:

  • Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine would join the North Atlantic Alliance as a sovereign and independent country within the 1991 borders and that no other options have been discussed.
  • The Ukrainian authorities admitted that the Alliance would not provide an accession invitation for Kyiv until the end of the war.
  • Czech President Petr Pavel recently said that Ukraine's accession to NATO should not depend on whether Kyiv controls all of its territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dmytro KulebaNATOUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to be dismissed – sources
Ukraine's foreign minister convinces EU that Poland shooting down Russian missiles will not make it party to war
RECENT NEWS
16:44
Russian PoWs in Ukraine banned from calling home
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: