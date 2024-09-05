All Sections
Explosions rock Kyiv, Ukrainian air defences responding to Russian attack

Ivashkiv Olena, Iryna BalachukThursday, 5 September 2024, 07:18
Explosions rock Kyiv, Ukrainian air defences responding to Russian attack
Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 5 September.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Details: An air-raid warning has been in effect in Kyiv for over seven hours due to the threat of Russian Shahed loitering munitions. Popko reported that air defence units are responding to the Russian attack on the city.

Quote: "Stay in shelters until the all-clear is sounded!"

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence units are responding in the city. Stay in shelters! Air-raid warning has been in effect in the capital all night".

Updated: A little later, the mayor added that "several drones are still in the airspace over the capital" and urged people to remain in shelters.

Background:

  • Late on 4 September, Russian forces launched loitering munitions. There are also reports of a Tu-22M bomber aircraft taking off.
  • On the night of 4-5 September, Ukrainian air defence units were engaging Russian drones twice in Kyiv Oblast: at around midnight and around 03:00.

