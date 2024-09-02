Bomb disposal experts retrieve wreckage of Russian missile in Kyiv – photo

On 2 September, a bomb disposal team retrieved the wreckage of a Kh-101 cruise missile near the city of Kyiv, which remained after the recent Russian missile strike.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "At the scene, bomb disposal experts from Ukraine's State Emergency Service's Mobile Rescue Centre for Rapid Response seized the wreckage of a Russian Kh-101 strategic cruise missile of the air-to-ground class."

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Background: On the morning of 2 September, the Russians carried out a combined air attack on the city of Kyiv, using more than 10 cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles and an attack drone.

