Russians attack rescue workers in Nikopol three times over this morning alone – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 30 August 2024, 10:41
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces fired three times at a fire station in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 30 August, causing damage but no casualties.  

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning, the enemy tried to destroy a fire station in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians ruthlessly attacked the fire and rescue personnel THREE times."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that the Russians damaged the doors to the fire station building, the roof of the equipment store and a rescue boat.  

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Earlier, the authorities reported that the Russians had damaged an industrial facility near Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Moreover, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration noted that four Shahed attack drones had been shot down over the oblast overnight.

