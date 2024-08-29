All Sections
Russian forces attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 civilian killed, 5 more injured – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 August 2024, 11:38
Russian forces attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 civilian killed, 5 more injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

One person has been killed and five more injured in a Russian strike on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "A woman, 42, has been killed in Nikopol. The Russians killed her by bombarding the city with artillery.

Five people have been injured: women aged 19 and 59 and men aged 30, 60 and 74".

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The official noted that Russian forces had damaged a shopping centre, high-rise buildings, outbuildings, cars, and a gas pipeline in the city.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Background:

Earlier, Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of Ukrposhta, Ukraine’s state-owned postal operator, reported that a local hub belonging to Ukrposhta had been attacked by a Russian drone in Nikopol. The attack damaged a building and five lorries.  

