Blinken thanks Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba for tireless work amid historic challenges

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 5 September 2024, 07:59
Stock Photo:Getty Images

The US Department of State has reported a conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who has submitted his resignation. 

Source: US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The Secretary spoke to Foreign Minister Kuleba just about an hour and a half ago to express how much he’s enjoyed working with him over these last several years. Foreign Minister Kuleba has been an extraordinary partner of the United States in our work to support Ukraine, in repelling Russia’s aggression and fighting back against Russia’s aggression."

Details: Blinken expressed gratitude for the close partnership that the US and Ukraine have developed through numerous initiatives and reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves, their homeland and their freedom from Russian aggression.

Blinken also reported about the conversation on X (Twitter).

"Today I spoke with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to thank him for his principled leadership of Ukraine’s foreign policy. The United States will continue our enduring support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression," he wrote.

Background

  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock previously stated that she only worked closely with few people the way she did with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
  • Kuleba submitted a resignation letter on 4 September.
  • The vote on his resignation in the Verkhovna Rada was postponed, but David Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People party faction, said on Wednesday evening that they had agreed on a candidate for the new minister as part of government rotations.

