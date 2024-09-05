Rubble and debris cleared following Russian missile strike on Poltava's Institute of Communications – photo

Emergency response teams have cleared away the rubble at the site of the Russian missile strike on the Institute of Communications in Poltava.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Details: The SES said that 55 people were killed and 328 injured in the Russian missile strike on Poltava on 3 September.

Advertisement:

The SES deployed 36 appliances and 215 rescue workers in response to the strike.

Rubble being cleared away at the site of the Russian strike on Poltava Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On 3 September, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on one of the educational institutions in the city of Poltava, which was later confirmed to be the Institute of Communications. A nearby hospital was also hit.

Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating the strike on the Institute of Communications, a military educational institution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian missiles that hit Poltava on 3 September were in the air for only three minutes, and many people were killed or injured on their way to bomb shelters.

Support UP or become our patron!