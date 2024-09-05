All Sections
Rubble and debris cleared following Russian missile strike on Poltava's Institute of Communications – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 September 2024, 18:25
Ukrainian emergency response workers. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency response teams have cleared away the rubble at the site of the Russian missile strike on the Institute of Communications in Poltava.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Details: The SES said that 55 people were killed and 328 injured in the Russian missile strike on Poltava on 3 September.

The SES deployed 36 appliances and 215 rescue workers in response to the strike.

 
Rubble being cleared away at the site of the Russian strike on Poltava
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On 3 September, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on one of the educational institutions in the city of Poltava, which was later confirmed to be the Institute of Communications. A nearby hospital was also hit.
  • Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating the strike on the Institute of Communications, a military educational institution.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian missiles that hit Poltava on 3 September were in the air for only three minutes, and many people were killed or injured on their way to bomb shelters.

Support UP or become our patron!

Poltavamissile strikewarcasualties
Poltava
