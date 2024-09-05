Rubble and debris cleared following Russian missile strike on Poltava's Institute of Communications – photo
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 18:25
Emergency response teams have cleared away the rubble at the site of the Russian missile strike on the Institute of Communications in Poltava.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram
Details: The SES said that 55 people were killed and 328 injured in the Russian missile strike on Poltava on 3 September.
The SES deployed 36 appliances and 215 rescue workers in response to the strike.
Background:
- On 3 September, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on one of the educational institutions in the city of Poltava, which was later confirmed to be the Institute of Communications. A nearby hospital was also hit.
- Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating the strike on the Institute of Communications, a military educational institution.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian missiles that hit Poltava on 3 September were in the air for only three minutes, and many people were killed or injured on their way to bomb shelters.
