Russian strike on institute in Poltava: death toll rises to 55 – photos
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 15:18
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an educational institution in Poltava has risen to 55, with 328 people injured.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
Details: The six-storey building of the educational facility was partially destroyed. There may still be people under the rubble, the SES said.
So far, the rescue workers have dismantled and removed more than 2,000 tonnes of construction waste.
Search and rescue operations are proceeding with consideration for safety concerns.
Background:
- Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution and a hospital in the city of Poltava on 3 September.
- On 5 September, the State Emergency Service noted that 54 people were reported dead and 297 injured. They also said that rescue workers were continuing to carry out a search and rescue operation, and five more people might be trapped under the rubble.
- The Ground Forces of Ukraine are investigating the attack on one of Poltava's military educational institutions.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian missiles that hit the military educational facility in Poltava on 3 September flew for three minutes and that many people were killed or injured on their way to shelter.
