Canada announces arrival of Ukrainian pilots for training

This week, a group of Ukrainian fighter pilots arrived in Canada for training.

Source: Canada’s Department of National Defence on 6 September at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair announced that this week, a group of Ukrainian pilots arrived in the country to undergo training under the Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT) programme.

This programme provides pilots with fundamental skills for operating fighter jets. The standard course lasts 6 months and includes 120 hours of instruction, 20 hours of simulator time, and 50 hours of actual flight training.

Bill Blair also announced that this month, Ukrainian military personnel will begin training on Skyranger drones, which have already been provided by Canada, within Ukraine.

Canada announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include aircraft missiles, small arms and equipment.

