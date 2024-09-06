All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Canada announces arrival of Ukrainian pilots for training

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 6 September 2024, 15:35
Canada announces arrival of Ukrainian pilots for training
Stock photo: Getty Images

This week, a group of Ukrainian fighter pilots arrived in Canada for training.

Source: Canada’s Department of National Defence on 6 September at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair announced that this week, a group of Ukrainian pilots arrived in the country to undergo training under the Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT) programme. 

Advertisement:

This programme provides pilots with fundamental skills for operating fighter jets. The standard course lasts 6 months and includes 120 hours of instruction, 20 hours of simulator time, and 50 hours of actual flight training.

Bill Blair also announced that this month, Ukrainian military personnel will begin training on Skyranger drones, which have already been provided by Canada, within Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Canada announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include aircraft missiles, small arms and equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Canadaaircraft
Advertisement:

Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 44 drones

UK will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Storm Shadow missiles

Zelenskyy on Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin: whole world responsible

Memorial service for son of Ukraine's chief rabbi killed in combat to be held in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Russians have committed 137,000 war crimes, and there must be at least that many verdicts

International law requires return of Crimea to Ukraine – President of Türkiye

All News
Canada
Canada announces new aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting
Canada has provided over US$5 billion to Ukraine since February 2022 – Ukraine's Finance Minister
Ukrainian soldiers take part in Soldiers' Day parade in Toronto for the first time – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Russian forces cut off water supply to Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast
10:40
West unlikely to approve long-range strikes on Russia before UN General Assembly – Bloomberg
10:07
Foreign investments help Ukraine's defence industry grows sixfold – US Secretary of State
09:52
Russians strike Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, rescuer workers pull survivor from under rubble – photo, video
09:44
US works to ease restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons within Russia – Politico
09:40
Power supply situation in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, critical – mayor
09:19
Russians attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs: 14 civilians injured, extensive destruction caused
09:16
Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 44 drones
08:48
Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto outraged by Toronto International Film Festival's stance on film about "good Russians"
08:33
Furniture warehouse ablaze in Khmelnytskyi Oblast due to Russian Shahed UAV attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: