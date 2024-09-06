All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Oleh PavliukFriday, 6 September 2024, 19:35
Stock Photo: Getty Images

On Friday 6 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Italy.

Source: Rai News, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Within the framework of his visit, Zelenskyy will attend an economic forum in the city of Chernobbio, where he will participate in a panel titled Russian Aggression Against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader's itinerary also includes a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy appeared in person at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Germany's Ramstein airfield.

In an address to allies, he advocated for removing constraints on long-range strikes against Russian targets and speeding up the transfer of air defence systems.

Zelenskyy also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

