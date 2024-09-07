Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the meeting with Meloni took place on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum.

On the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum, I had a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, @GiorgiaMeloni.



One of the key topics we discussed was Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, particularly focusing on the restoration of our energy system. We… pic.twitter.com/ZKBFzoIniF — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 7, 2024

Quote: "One of the key topics we discussed was Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, particularly focusing on the restoration of our energy system. We deeply appreciate Italy’s decision to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2025.

We also spoke about the implementation of the Peace Formula, where Italy plays an active role in each of its points. I thank Giorgia and the Italian people for their support and joint efforts in restoring a just peace," he said.

Background:

Zelenskyy travelled to Italy after participating in the 24th Ramstein format meeting and meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Recently, the Italian government was suspected of having disagreements over Ukraine following the publication of various statements by the parties of the ruling coalition.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 29 August that Ukraine is not allowed to use Italian weapons for strikes on Russian territory, emphasising that Italy is not at war with Russia.

