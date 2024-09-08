All Sections
US athlete made to cover up sticker with Ukrainian colours at 2024 Paralympics

Andrii YarosymenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 18:07
Oksana Masters. Stock photo: Getty Images

Oksana Masters, American cyclist of Ukrainian origin, has revealed that the organisers of the 2024 Paralympics made her cover up a heart sticker with the colours of a Ukrainian flag.

Source: CNN

Quote: "It was just right at the start gate. There was nothing on it, it was just the shape of a heart… It was challenging because – as someone who was born in Ukraine, an American athlete and a US citizen – I feel like the power of the start line is representing all parts of you and where you come from."

"It really fired me up. It just was more fuel to the fire. Just because someone could cover up my sticker, it was not going to cover up my fire and that drive I had within me," Masters said. "But honestly, it just was great fuel and, instead of getting frustrated by it, it just motivated me even more."

Oksana is originally from the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi. She was born with underdeveloped limbs. Her biological parents abandoned her, and she was adopted by Gay Masters when she was seven years old.

She competes in the H1-5 class (athletes with disorders/damages of the musculoskeletal system, including spinal cord injuries and cerebral paralysis) and has won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics.

Oksana won the split start race and group race. Earlier, Masters said that she would donate a part of prize money from the 2024 Paralympics to support Ukraine.

