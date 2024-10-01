Paratroopers of the Mykolaiv-based brigade have repelled a large-scale Russian assault on the Kurakhove front, destroying 19 units of Russian armoured vehicles.

Source: press service of the 79th Air Assault Brigade

Details: It is noted that in order to break through the defences of the 79th Brigade near the village of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians sent 11 armoured combat vehicles with infantry supported by 8 tanks into battle.

Those convoys of equipment immediately encountered strong resistance from the 79th Brigade paratroopers.

Due to the coordinated combat work of the Ukrainian units, they managed to destroy four tanks and two armoured vehicles with the Russians inside.

It is reported that 23 Russian soldiers were killed in this attack. In addition, 23 more sustained injuries.

Quote: "Having suffered significant losses, the surviving enemy equipment began to retreat, and our attack drone pilots hunted for it.

