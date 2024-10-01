All Sections
Russia to send more than 20,000 criminal defendants to fight in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 October 2024, 15:42
Russia to send more than 20,000 criminal defendants to fight in Ukraine
A man in handcuffs in a courtroom. Stock photo: Chris Ryan

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has passed a bill enabling not only those already convicted or under investigation, but also more than 20,000 defendants (people whose trials are in progress), to be sent to the war against Ukraine.

Source: Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian media outlet, with reference to sources close to the process

Details: Two lawyers noted that although the law has not yet been signed by Putin, Russian pre-trial detention centres have already begun preparations to release defendants to fight in the war. Their words have been confirmed by a source in the Russian Ministry of Defence who is involved in recruitment. "Of the approximately 60,000 defendants, 40% are expected to be taken away," he said.

It is reported that about 100 defendants may be taken from each detention centre. There are 210 detention centres in Russia, so more than 20,000 people could be sent to the war. Investigators and operational police officers will be rewarded if they convince a defendant to sign a military contract.

A source close to the Russian General Staff said that "the decision to send prisoners to the special military operation [as Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] indicates that the flow of convicts is dwindling. It is no longer the same as before."

