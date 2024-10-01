NATO's mission in Ukraine welcomes creation of supervisory boards in defence procurement system

The NATO Mission in Ukraine welcomed the formation of supervisory boards for the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO).

Source: statement by the NATO Delegation to Ukraine on Defence Procurement Reform

Details: The mission recalled that at the start of the year, Ukraine and NATO collaborated on a strategic review of defence procurement.

Ukraine and NATO agreed on the guidelines at a July summit in Washington.

The agreed-upon proposals include the ongoing strengthening of two newly established agencies – the Defence Procurement Agency, in charge of lethal weaponry procurement, and the State Logistics Operator, in charge of non-lethal equipment procurement – as well as their separation, at least during wartime.

Quote: "Following Defence Minister Umerov’s statement today, we affirm our understanding that the two agencies will be kept separate, and welcome the stated intention to appoint the two supervisory boards very soon."

Background:

On 1 October, Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, announced reforms in the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator, bringing these processes closer to NATO standards.

He also announced the establishment of supervisory boards for both organisations in the near future.

On 25 September, Umierov said that the Ministry of Defence had chosen to merge its procurement agencies, the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator, into a single entity.

