Ukrainian Defence Minister announces dismissal of four of his deputies

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 October 2024, 08:45
Rustem Umierov, Ukrainian Defence Minister. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Rustem Umierov, Ukrainian Defence Minister, has announced the dismissal of four of his eight deputies.

Source: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Quote from Umierov: "I have signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) on the dismissal of the following Deputy Ministers of Defence - Stanislav Haider (who is moving to the position of the head of the Minister's Office), Oleksandr Serhii, Yurii Dzhyhyr and Liudmyla Darahan (State Secretary)."

Details: He explained that the decision on personnel changes had been made in the context of the fact that "the system of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine - the Armed Forces, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the State Service of Ukraine for Special Operations - has a closed perimeter during martial law", and therefore "all processes inside must be clear and controlled", and "any external or internal attempts to influence them are unacceptable".

Quote from Umierov: "I will announce new appointments, including deputy ministers, separately."

He also said that the defence procurement system is being reformed.

Quote from Umierov: "SpetsTechnoExport (STE, a state-owned company) is being transferred from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine to the Ministry of Defence. I have set a task to complete the process of cleaning up the procurement system in close cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies."

The Defence Ministry is also continuing to reform the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO), bringing these processes closer to NATO standards.

Quote from Umierov: "Supervisory boards for both structures will be established in the near future. We will submit a proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers this week."

Background:

  • On 20 September, Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the Ministry of Defence reported that Umierov had dismissed Viktor Zaitsev and Ihor Ostapenko, two of Head of DIU Kyrylo Budanov’s deputy chiefs, and was planning a large-scale personnel purge.
  • The source reports that the deputy heads of the DIU were dismissed about a week ago. The decision to dismiss them was not coordinated with Budanov himself or on Budanov's initiative.
  • At the same time, unconfirmed information is spreading online that the Office of the President is planning to relieve Budanov of his post.
  • Another source noted that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov plans to dismiss or has already dismissed about 20 generals and senior officials.

Rustem Umierov
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
Ukraine's defence minister provides US with information on country's operations and needs
