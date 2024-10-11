Zelenskyy and Italy's PM discuss preparation of new security package for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have discussed the preparation of a new security package for Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency; broadcast of the joint press conference of Zelenskyy and Meloni

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We've also discussed the preparation of a new security package with Giorgia today. I briefed her on the frontline [situation] and the overall situation in the war."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "we also appreciate everything that Italy is doing at the level of the G7 and the European Union to make international law really effective and Europe strong".

The Ukrainian president also expressed gratitude for the security assistance provided to Ukraine, especially in terms of air defence systems.

Background: On the evening of 10 October, Zelenskyy arrived in Italy and met with Meloni.

