Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 October 2024, 12:47
Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held on 10-11 July 2025 in Rome – Italy's PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Rome on 10-11 July 2025.

Source: Meloni at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, as reported by European Pravda, citing Italian TV channel Rai News

Details: Meloni noted that Italy would continue to play its role in Ukraine's recovery.

"Looking to a future of peace and prosperity also means looking to recovery, and I am pleased to announce that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in Rome on 10-11 July 2025: an event we care very much about and have been working on for a long time," the Italian prime minister said.

"Ukraine is not alone, and we will be there for as long as it takes," she added.

Background

  • Last August, Italy announced that it would host a conference on Ukraine's recovery next year.
  • The first conference on Ukraine's recovery was held in Lugano, Switzerland, in 2022, and the second in London in 2023. At the conference, attendees pledged to allocate an additional US$60 billion for Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding needs.
  • In 2024, the conference was held in Berlin.

