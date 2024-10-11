Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held on 10-11 July 2025 in Rome – Italy's PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Rome on 10-11 July 2025.

Source: Meloni at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, as reported by European Pravda, citing Italian TV channel Rai News

Details: Meloni noted that Italy would continue to play its role in Ukraine's recovery.

"Looking to a future of peace and prosperity also means looking to recovery, and I am pleased to announce that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in Rome on 10-11 July 2025: an event we care very much about and have been working on for a long time," the Italian prime minister said.

"Ukraine is not alone, and we will be there for as long as it takes," she added.

Background:

Last August, Italy announced that it would host a conference on Ukraine's recovery next year.

The first conference on Ukraine's recovery was held in Lugano, Switzerland, in 2022, and the second in London in 2023. At the conference, attendees pledged to allocate an additional US$60 billion for Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding needs.

In 2024, the conference was held in Berlin.

