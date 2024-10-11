Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held on 10-11 July 2025 in Rome – Italy's PM
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Rome on 10-11 July 2025.
Source: Meloni at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, as reported by European Pravda, citing Italian TV channel Rai News
Details: Meloni noted that Italy would continue to play its role in Ukraine's recovery.
"Looking to a future of peace and prosperity also means looking to recovery, and I am pleased to announce that the Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place in Rome on 10-11 July 2025: an event we care very much about and have been working on for a long time," the Italian prime minister said.
"Ukraine is not alone, and we will be there for as long as it takes," she added.
Background:
- Last August, Italy announced that it would host a conference on Ukraine's recovery next year.
- The first conference on Ukraine's recovery was held in Lugano, Switzerland, in 2022, and the second in London in 2023. At the conference, attendees pledged to allocate an additional US$60 billion for Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding needs.
- In 2024, the conference was held in Berlin.
Support UP or become our patron!