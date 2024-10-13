Ukrainian forces regain positions near Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Map showing the progress of hostilities in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState

DeepState, a group of military analysts, reported on the night of 12-13 October that Ukrainian forces had regained positions near the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast. In addition, heavy fighting is raging near the settlement of Novoivanovka in the Sudzha district of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces have regained positions near Novohrodivka".

Details: DeepState noted that heavy fighting was taking place near Novoivanovka in Russia's Sudzha district. Russian troops advanced near Borki and Spalnoe in the same district in Russia.

In addition, analysts indicated that the Russians had advanced near the settlements of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast and Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

