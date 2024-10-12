All Sections
Two civilians killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 12 October – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 12 October 2024, 19:21
A house destroyed in a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Two civilians were killed and 10 others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 12 October.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: A civilian car suffered a direct hit from a Russian FPV drone on the motorway between the villages of Ulakly and Dachne in the Volnovakha district. The 19-year-old driver of the car was killed.

фото прокуратури
The car hit in the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. The driver (blurred in the picture) was killed instantly.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces also struck the village of Kurakhivka in the Pokrovsk district. An 84-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in the attack.

Russian troops also bombarded the town of Selydove. Two men and a woman were injured in the attacks. The city of Siversk was also targeted by the Russians. A munition hit a house, and two local residents aged 23 and 25 sustained shrapnel wounds and blast injuries.

фото прокуратури
The house destroyed in the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Early reports from the prosecutor’s office indicate that the Russians used artillery to carry out the strikes on populated areas.

In addition, a married couple aged 50 and 55 sustained blast and shrapnel injuries while inside their home during a Russian attack on the city of Myrnohrad. They received medical assistance. Three other civilians aged 46, 50 and 73 were injured in the village of Shevchenko.

