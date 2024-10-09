Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 03:40
Drones have been detected in the airspace over Kyiv Oblast and air defence responded to the targets on the night of 8-9 October.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Drones were detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets."
Advertisement:
Details: Authorities urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.
"Observe information silence – do not document or post the combat efforts of our defenders online," Kyiv Oblast Military Administration emphasised.
The all-clear was given at 03:22.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!