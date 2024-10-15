All Sections
Digital recruiting to be launched in Ukraine's e-government platform

Ihor PylypivTuesday, 15 October 2024, 16:06
Digital recruiting to be launched in Ukraine's e-government platform
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation intends to launch an experimental project that will recruit citizens digitally via the Diia app, the country's e-government platform.

Source: governmental decree

Details: Citizens between the ages of 18 and 55 who have a taxpayer registration number and do not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or any other military formation can participate in the project.

The electronic recruiting procedure will entail selecting a military unit and desired job, as well as submitting an application for military duty under the contract via the Diia portal, specifically using a mobile application.

In addition, project participants will independently declare their fitness for service without undergoing a medical examination or psychiatric testing by leaving information about their current health condition.

The Digital Recruiting initiative is a two-year experiment run by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

mobilisationUkrainewar
