Pentagon chief to hold series of meetings in Europe to strengthen military support for Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will attend NATO and G7 ministerial meetings this week to discuss further support for Ukraine.

Source: US Department of Defense Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh at a briefing, Ukrinform

Details: "Tomorrow [on Wednesday – ed.], Secretary Austin will travel to Brussels, Belgium for — from 16th to 18th October 2024 to participate in a series of multilateral meetings, including the NATO Defense Ministerial and the Ministerial of the Force Contributing Members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS."

Advertisement:

According to Singh, the talks in Brussels will focus on strengthening NATO's collective defence posture, adapting the anti-ISIS coalition to current threats, "and enhancing military support for Ukraine".

The Pentagon chief will then travel to Naples, Italy, to attend the G7 defence ministers' meeting scheduled for 19 October.

According to Singh, the discussions will focus, in particular, on "ensuring continued security assistance for Ukraine" as well as other global issues.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!