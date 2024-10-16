All UAVs attacking Kyiv shot down

All Sections
Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 07:47
Russian troops have tried to attack the city of Kyiv overnight with attack drones, but all the drones have been shot down on the outskirts of the capital, said Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "The enemy tried to attack Kyiv with unmanned aerial vehicles. The air raid in the capital lasted more than two hours. All enemy UAVs that threatened Kyiv were shot down on the outskirts of the capital! There was no information on damage or casualties."

Details: He reported that as of 07:30, Russian drones were still being spotted in Kyiv Oblast. Air defence systems were responding.

"But it is possible that enemy drones may direct their flight vector to Kyiv, and an air-raid warning will be issued in the capital. Therefore, I am asking Kyiv residents and guests to heed air-raid warnings and use shelters in the event of danger," Popko concluded.

Background: On the evening of 15 October, Russian troops launched attack drones on Ukraine.

