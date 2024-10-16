Two civilians injured in Russian attack on Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast
Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 18:56
Russian forces bombarded the settlement of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 16 October, leaving two women injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy has struck a residential area. Two women, aged 59 and 60, have been injured in the attack.
One woman has been taken to hospital with blast trauma, a contusion and a leg injury. Another one received medical aid on the spot. She suffered blast trauma, a contusion and a head injury."
