Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 16 October 2024, 18:56
Two civilians injured in Russian attack on Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Bilozerka. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces bombarded the settlement of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 16 October, leaving two women injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has struck a residential area. Two women, aged 59 and 60, have been injured in the attack.

One woman has been taken to hospital with blast trauma, a contusion and a leg injury. Another one received medical aid on the spot. She suffered blast trauma, a contusion and a head injury."

Kherson Oblastwarcombat action
Kherson Oblast
