Air-raid warning issued twice in Kyiv during night: dozens of Russian attack drones destroyed

The Russian military launched UAVs on the night of 19-20 October from the southern and northeastern directions. Loitering munitions were launched at Kyiv in several waves.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The air-raid warning in the capital was issued twice during the night and was in effect for about three hours in total. Approximately a dozen Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were destroyed on the outskirts and in the capital. The exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force later.

There was no damage in the capital, and no casualties were reported.

