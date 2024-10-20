All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Air-raid warning issued twice in Kyiv during night: dozens of Russian attack drones destroyed

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 20 October 2024, 06:44
Air-raid warning issued twice in Kyiv during night: dozens of Russian attack drones destroyed
Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military launched UAVs on the night of 19-20 October from the southern and northeastern directions. Loitering munitions were launched at Kyiv in several waves.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The air-raid warning in the capital was issued twice during the night and was in effect for about three hours in total. Approximately a dozen Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were destroyed on the outskirts and in the capital. The exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force later.

Advertisement:

There was no damage in the capital, and no casualties were reported.

Support UP or become our patron!

KyivUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager and 2 women killed, 18 people injured – photos

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

NATO considers two ways to respond to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia – Bloomberg

Poland declines Ukraine's request for weapons purchased by Warsaw from South Korea

Ukrainian government unveils plan to combat corruption within Medical and Social Assessment Boards

All News
Kyiv
Ukraine's air defence destroys all drones headed for Kyiv, but missile threat warning issued
Drone debris flies through window in Kyiv: woman undergoes surgery
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Russian missile attack on Dnipro kills police officer's wife and daughter
11:33
France and Germany sceptical about plan to override Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg
11:19
Russian nighttime attack on Kherson Oblast kills two people
10:37
Russians bombard Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman – photos
10:19
updatedRussian missile attack on Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager and 2 women killed, 18 people injured – photos
09:48
UN Secretary-General made mistake by attending BRICS summit and meeting Putin – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
09:23
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, woman killed and 13-year-old boy injured – photos
09:00
US Ambassador to Ukraine responds to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kyiv
08:33
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 90 times: heavy battles occur near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff
07:58
Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: