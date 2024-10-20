A Russian soldier killed in action. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

A reconnaissance unit from the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a position of Russian marines in a windbreak in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Quote: "We've hit the 155th [Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of Russia's Armed Forces] pretty f**king hard.

Paratroopers from the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces never tire of issuing tickets to rubbish soldiers from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet for a concert with Kobzon [i.e. killing them].

The war criminals thought they were secure, but the Polissia paratroopers launched such a swift assault that the orcs [the Russians] were caught off guard and could not even put on their boots."

Details: The video shows the bodies of 9 Russian soldiers killed in the attack, although reports suggested that 14 had been killed.

Background: Ukraine's 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade posted a video showing the destruction of three armoured personnel carriers belonging to Russian war criminals from the 155th Marine Brigade in Kursk Oblast.

