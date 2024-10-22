UAVs attack two Russia's oblasts: distilleries on fire

Explosions have occurred in Russia’s Tula and Bryansk oblasts because of a UAV attack.

Source: Russian media outlets on social media; Dmitry Milyaev, the governor of Tula Oblast

Details: Explosions were heard in the town of Yefremov, Tula Oblast, and local residents reported a fire near the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, which is located near the thermal power plant.

Advertisement:

A drone attack on the thermal power plant was also reported in the Suzemka district of Bryansk Oblast.

According to official information from the governor, two distilleries have been damaged.

Quote from Milyaev: "The premises of the Yefremov distillery and the distillery in the village of Luzhkovsky, Suvorov district, were damaged. Early reports say that there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene. The situation is under control."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!