Zelenskyy signs law amending Criminal Code following ratification of Rome Statute

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 October 2024, 11:30
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law amending the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Ukraine due to the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and its amendments.

Source: page recording bill no. 11484 on the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) website; Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The relevant note appeared in the page recording the bill on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on 22 October. 

The parliament supported the bill during its session on 9 October, with 228 MPs voting in favour.

The document implements Article 7 of the Rome Statute (crimes against humanity) by introducing a new article into the Criminal Code, establishing criminal liability for crimes against humanity.

Under the bill, Article 442.1 of the Criminal Code (genocide) has been revised in accordance with Article 6 of the Rome Statute. It now includes criminal liability for causing mental harm with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, any national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Background: The Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, which will mean Ukraine's full accession to the International Criminal Court.

International Criminal Courtgenocidelegislature
