Employment rate of Ukrainian refugees on the rise in Germany

The employment rate of Ukrainian refugees in Germany has nearly doubled, rising from 16% in the summer of 2022 to 30% by last spring.

Source: Deutsche Welle, a German international broadcaster and media outlet, citing a new report released by the Federal Institute for Population Research (Bundesinstitut für Bevölkerungsforschung or BIB) in Wiesbaden, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The BIB reported that Ukrainian citizens fleeing Russian aggression are integrating into the German labour market more quickly than other refugee groups.

The researchers highlight that the main challenges for Ukrainians in the German labour market are the need to improve their German language skills, childcare, and the process of validating their qualifications.

"High language requirements or complicated procedures for confirming foreign professional qualifications complicate the job search," stated Andreas Ette of the BIB.

Background:

The German government is proposing that the status of refugees from Ukraine be changed.

Lately, there has been a wide discussion in Germany about reducing aid for Ukrainian refugees.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who found refuge in the country to seek employment.

The German government has recently approved a bill that would introduce stricter requirements for recipients of Bürgergeld (a type of social assistance in Germany).

