Mongolia breached obligations by not arresting Putin – ICC

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 October 2024, 19:30
Mongolia breached obligations by not arresting Putin – ICC
ICC building. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed that Mongolia violated its obligations as a state party to the Rome Statute by not arresting Vladimir Putin under the ICC's arrest warrant.

Source: European Pravda, citing relevant decision of the Chamber of 24 October

Details: In its 24 October decision, the Chamber stated that Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin hindered the ICC's ability to exercise its functions and powers, noting that head-of-state immunity does not negate the arrest warrant.

Quote: "In view of the seriousness of Mongolia’s failure to cooperate with the Court, the Chamber deemed it necessary to refer the matter to the Assembly of States Parties," was added.

The most significant consequence Mongolia could face is the suspension of procedural rights, including the right to nominate new judges for the ICC. Notably, in 2024, for the first time in history, a representative from Mongolia was elected to the ICC with a nine-year mandate.

Putin's visit to Mongolia on 3 September marked the first time he visited a state party to the Rome Statute since the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023 for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Background: 

MongoliaInternational Criminal CourtPutin
Mongolia
Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant
Mongolia respects Putin more than international law – Zelenskyy
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
