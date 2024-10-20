Zelenskyy convenes defence council meeting over medical boards handing out fake disability certificates, demands response from law enforcement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and is demanding action from law enforcement agencies regarding the situation with Medical and Social Assessment Boards (MSAB) and the issuance of fake disability certificates, including to prosecutors.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Unfortunately, there are things going on here, in the rear of Ukraine, that make external enemies seem unnecessary. This is truly an internal enemy.

What’s happening with the Medical and Social Assessment Boards (MSAB) and the audacity of certain individuals – particularly prosecutors – who used their connections with the MSABs to obtain fake disability statuses.

I expect swift and decisive action from law enforcement, especially from the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Prosecutor General’s Office. I have scheduled a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council."

