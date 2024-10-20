All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy convenes defence council meeting over medical boards handing out fake disability certificates, demands response from law enforcement

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 October 2024, 20:53
Zelenskyy convenes defence council meeting over medical boards handing out fake disability certificates, demands response from law enforcement
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and is demanding action from law enforcement agencies regarding the situation with Medical and Social Assessment Boards (MSAB) and the issuance of fake disability certificates, including to prosecutors.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Unfortunately, there are things going on here, in the rear of Ukraine, that make external enemies seem unnecessary. This is truly an internal enemy.

Advertisement:

What’s happening with the Medical and Social Assessment Boards (MSAB) and the audacity of certain individuals – particularly prosecutors – who used their connections with the MSABs to obtain fake disability statuses.

I expect swift and decisive action from law enforcement, especially from the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Prosecutor General’s Office. I have scheduled a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council."

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyProsecutor's Office
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy signs law on preventive debt restructuring
Zelenskyy says Germany has softened opposition to Ukraine's NATO invitation
Both Trump and Harris may do "something" about war before official inauguration – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: