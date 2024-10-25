All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

At least 12 Ukrainians held in Belarusian prisons for political reasons

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 25 October 2024, 13:26
At least 12 Ukrainians held in Belarusian prisons for political reasons
Stock photo: Getty Images

At least 12 Ukrainian citizens are being held in Belarusian prisons due to politically motivated criminal cases. 

Source: the Belarusian Viasna Human Rights Centre

Details: Human rights activists at Viasna report that repressions against Ukrainians have intensified in Belarus since the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine. Ukrainians crossing the Belarusian border are detained and thoroughly interrogated, and their phones are checked.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukrainians in Belarus are most often prosecuted for allegedly ‘cooperating with Ukrainian special services’. The detainees’ actions are classified as ‘agent activity’ and ‘espionage’. At least eight citizens of Ukraine have been charged under these articles."

Details: Viasna says trials of Ukrainians are held behind closed doors, and the main source of information is propaganda stories.

The human rights activists are currently aware of 12 Ukrainian citizens who are being held in Belarusian captivity due to politically motivated criminal cases.

Advertisement:

Viacheslav Borodii was detained in autumn 2023 on charges of "agent activity". His trial began on 15 October 2024 at the Gomel Oblast court. He was led into the courtroom in chains.

Ivan Lykhalat was detained in September 2023. He is charged with six crimes, including an "act of terrorism" and "agent activity". His trial is being held in camera.

Yurii Bondarenko was sentenced to 18 months in a general regime prison on 10 July for insulting Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Details of the prosecution are unknown.

Artem Makavei was detained on 27 January 2024 in Kobryn, Belarus, for "agent activity". His mother said that in January 2023, her son was summoned to the migration service and "it was suggested that he take a polygraph test", after which he was detained. During a closed trial, he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Father and son Serhii and Pavlo Kabarchuks have been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in a maximum-security penal colony. In early April 2024, Belarusian propagandists released a story claiming that the Kabarchuks had crossed the border illegally and were allegedly carrying explosive devices intended "to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and Belarus".

Mariia Misiuk was accused of "cooperating with Ukrainian special services". The case did not go to court, and Mariia's procedural status and whereabouts are unknown.

Mykhailo Staliarchuk, Dmytro Hudyk and Serhii Boiko were convicted of "agent activity" in Belarus in favour of Ukraine. Mykhailo and Serhii were sentenced to six and five years in prison respectively. Boiko’s prison term is unknown.

Andrii Shmai has been accused of "espionage and agent activity". His trial is being held in camera. Andrii's sentence and place of detention are unknown. He has been behind bars since 19 January 2023.

Oleksandr Kotovich was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. He was accused of "inciting racial, national, religious or other social hatred", "setting up or participating in an extremist formation", "insulting Lukashenko", and "slandering Lukashenko".

Viasna estimates that there are currently 1,300 political prisoners in Belarus.

Background: As of June 2024, Belarus was holding at least 15 Ukrainians in prison on criminal charges. On 28 June, five Ukrainian citizens were released from Belarus as prisoners of war: Nataliia Zakharenko, Pavlo Kupriienko, Liudmyla Honcharenko, Kateryna Brukhanova and Mykola Shvets.

Support UP or become our patron!

political prisonersBelarusUkrainians
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
political prisoners
American, 72, who fought for Ukraine imprisoned in Russia
Blind political prisoner Oleksandr Sizikov sentenced to 17 years in prison by Russian occupiers in Crimea
Belarusian leader pardons 30 more political prisoners
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: