US Ambassador to Ukraine responds to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kyiv

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has responded to a recent Russian drone attack on Kyiv, which hit a high-rise building.

Source: Brink on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink stressed that Russia launches attack drones and missiles on Ukraine every night, often targeting civilian facilities.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Tonight, as a result of Russia’s attack, a residential high-rise building in Kyiv is on fire. Russia must be held to account."

Background:

On the evening of 25 October, the Russians launched attack drones from the north. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in one of the apartments of a residential building in Kyiv.

It was also reported that a teenage girl was killed in the attack and six residents were injured.

Recently, UK intelligence reported that in September, Russia launched a record number of attack drones in Ukraine – more than 1,300.

Support UP or become our patron!