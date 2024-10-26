All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US Ambassador to Ukraine responds to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kyiv

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 26 October 2024, 09:00
US Ambassador to Ukraine responds to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kyiv
Bridget Brink. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has responded to a recent Russian drone attack on Kyiv, which hit a high-rise building.

Source: Brink on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink stressed that Russia launches attack drones and missiles on Ukraine every night, often targeting civilian facilities.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Tonight, as a result of Russia’s attack, a residential high-rise building in Kyiv is on fire. Russia must be held to account."

Background:

  • On the evening of 25 October, the Russians launched attack drones from the north. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in one of the apartments of a residential building in Kyiv.
  • It was also reported that a teenage girl was killed in the attack and six residents were injured.
  • Recently, UK intelligence reported that in September, Russia launched a record number of attack drones in Ukraine – more than 1,300.

Support UP or become our patron!

USA
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
USA
North Korean troops presumably deployed to Kursk Oblast, it is unclear why – US National Security Coordinator
Biden administration explains why they oppose long-range strikes deep into Russia – Fox News
US asks G7 to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: