Russia has launched 1,100 guided bombs and 560 attack drones on Ukraine over past week: Zelenskyy's video shows aftermath of strikes

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 12:36
Russia has launched 1,100 guided bombs and 560 attack drones on Ukraine over past week: Zelenskyy's video shows aftermath of strikes
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro this week. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian forces have targeted Ukraine with more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, over 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles of various types over the past week.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Russia does not stop its terror against Ukraine. Daily, it launches aggression against our people, cities, and villages, using various types of weapons.

This week alone, the occupiers have used over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 strike drones, and approximately 20 missiles of various types against our country."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is working hard with partners to stop the Russians, bolster the nation's resilience, and provide the utmost protection for its citizens.

