All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian National Guard convoy attacked in Chechnya, one killed – BBC Russian Service

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 October 2024, 21:32
Russian National Guard convoy attacked in Chechnya, one killed – BBC Russian Service
Screenshot of the video from the scene

Unknown individuals have attacked a convoy of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) in the outskirts of Grozny in Chechnya, resulting in at least one serviceman killed and another wounded.

Source: Russian Service of the BBC, citing Rosgvardiya

Details: Chechen opposition Telegram channels have shared footage of what they claim is the aftermath of the attack. The video reveals a military vehicle with bullet holes, bloodstains on the road, and the body of the deceased.

Advertisement:

The Mash and Baza channels report that the attack occurred around 12:00 in Petropavlovskaya village in the Groznensky district.

Rosgvardiya has stated that security forces are actively searching for the attackers.

Support UP or become our patron!

ChechnyaattackRussiaarmy
Advertisement:

updatedRussian guided aerial bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv, 24 people injured – photos, video

US imposes sanctions on 400 individuals and companies, particularly for helping Russia circumvent restrictions

European Commission ready to open first negotiation clusters with Ukraine, but conditions possible

EU urges Ukraine to resume broadcasters instead of national 24/7 joint newscast

Ukraine unveils roadmap for opening airspace during wartime

Zelenskyy on Tomahawk leak: Nothing confidential between partners

All News
Chechnya
Akhmat commander refuses to swap captured Chechens: "They don't deserve to live"
Chechen leader appoints his nephew Minister of Transport of Chechnya
18-year-old son of Chechen leader Kadyrov now heads football club after becoming minister
RECENT NEWS
00:14
updatedRussian guided aerial bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv, 24 people injured – photos, video
23:25
Russians occupy Selydove – DeepState
22:38
Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine, even with DPRK's support – US Defense Secretary
21:30
Ukraine's Defence Ministry will not exempt military gear manufacturer's staff from military service
21:29
Russians strike Dnipro, injuring 14-year-old teenager
20:52
Marriage service on Ukrainian Diia app makes TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 list
20:46
Norwegian defence minister announces €109m for Ukrainian F-16s during visit to Odesa
20:41
Russia launches around ten missiles on Odesa Oblast
20:30
Ukraine prepares three-point plan for second Peace Summit – Zelenskyy's spokesperson
20:11
South Korea not considering supplying 155 mm shells to Ukraine yet
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: