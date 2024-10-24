Russian National Guard convoy attacked in Chechnya, one killed – BBC Russian Service
Thursday, 24 October 2024, 21:32
Unknown individuals have attacked a convoy of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) in the outskirts of Grozny in Chechnya, resulting in at least one serviceman killed and another wounded.
Source: Russian Service of the BBC, citing Rosgvardiya
Details: Chechen opposition Telegram channels have shared footage of what they claim is the aftermath of the attack. The video reveals a military vehicle with bullet holes, bloodstains on the road, and the body of the deceased.
The Mash and Baza channels report that the attack occurred around 12:00 in Petropavlovskaya village in the Groznensky district.
Rosgvardiya has stated that security forces are actively searching for the attackers.
