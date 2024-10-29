All Sections
Russia plans to use convicts with hepatitis B and C for meat-grinder assaults in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 October 2024, 14:17
Logo of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence has reported that the Russian military leadership has decided to form assault units from convicts with hepatitis B and C and send them to war against Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that the relevant order of Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, dated 10 October 2024, excludes hepatitis C from the list of diseases that prohibit military service.

A special procedure for the organisation and recruitment of convicts with hepatitis was approved to replenish units in the Russian occupation forces. The document labels those infected with hepatitis as "contingent C".

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence stated that before being sent to the front, sick convicts in Russian colonies are formally required to receive a vaccine against hepatitis B and undergo a course of antiviral therapy for hepatitis C.

Quote: "Russian leaders say that their new conscription decision will allow them to involve thousands of convicts in the meat-grinder assaults in the war against Ukraine.

For example, in prisons and detention centres in the so-called Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, there are about 10,000 hepatitis patients – about 15% of them have expressed a voluntary desire to fight.

The first four assault companies and two reserve companies of sick convicts are being formed by the Russians as part of the 1435th and 1437th motorised rifle regiments (27th and 15th motorised rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, respectively).

The newly created Russian assault companies B-C, named after hepatitis, are planned to be deployed in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts."

Support UP or become our patron!

Defence Intelligence of UkrainewarRussia
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russians assign interpreter for every 30 North Korean soldiers – Ukrainian intelligence
First North Korean troops arrive in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukrainian intelligence
First North Korean troops may arrive in Kursk Oblast as soon as 23 October – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
