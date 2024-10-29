All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Poland is unable to keep up regular amounts of weapons supply to Ukraine, Polish President says

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 29 October 2024, 16:51
Poland is unable to keep up regular amounts of weapons supply to Ukraine, Polish President says
Andrzej Duda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Poland is currently unable to supply as many weapons to Ukraine as it did in the past, which, in his opinion, could affect relations between the two countries.

Source: Duda on Zet radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Duda was asked whether Kyiv, having received "everything it could get from Poland, stopped taking the country into account", Duda said that "in a sense, it may look like that".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We gave what we could give, and we gave it quickly when it was needed, and this is our great pride. However, two years have passed since then. ‘I’m sorry to say that life is cruel." 

More details: Duda emphasised that he cares about good relations with Ukraine, and he sees the reasons for the deterioration of relations with Kyiv not only in the change in the attitude of the Ukrainian authorities towards Poland but also in the pressure exerted on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by "his biggest donors, that is, those who give him the largest amount of weapons today".

"Ukraine must continue to fight, and today we are no longer able to send as many weapons as we have sent in the past, because we have already supplied what we could, and a responsible politician simply cannot send new weapons," Duda emphasised.

Advertisement:

In addition, Duda was asked about strengthening relations between Ukraine and Germany, to which he said that "today Germany is expanding its influence in Ukraine, they are strong".

"It is true that in difficult times, perhaps, the Ukrainian government assumes that it is better to be friends with such a partner," the Polish president added.

Background:

  • Recently, it was reported that Duda denied the possibility of supplying Kyiv with weapons that Warsaw had purchased from South Korea.
  • It was reported that Zelenskyy hopes for the further positive development of relations with Poland with the start of the neighbouring country's EU presidency.

Support UP or become our patron!

Poland
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

All News
Poland
Poland declines Ukraine's request for weapons purchased by Warsaw from South Korea
​​Farmer and daughter to be tried in Poland for scandalous poster calling on Putin to deal with Ukraine
Leaders of Poland and South Korea condemn DPRK sending troops to help Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:18
Top EU diplomat calls on South Korea to amp up support for Ukraine
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: