Nearly 50 cases of election fraud being investigated in Georgia

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 31 October 2024, 10:52

The Georgian prosecutor’s office, Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Special Investigation Service have opened 47 cases regarding the allegations of fraud committed in the run-up to the recent parliamentary elections and on election day.

Source: statement by the Georgian prosecutor’s office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The investigations concern possible facts of election fraud; influence on the will of the voter; violation of secrecy of the vote; bribery; obstruction of journalistic activity; violence and threats as well as damage to and destruction of property.

The investigations were initiated based on appeals from opposition and ruling parties, the CEC and NGOs, as well as information disseminated by the media, the agency added.

The investigation is currently interviewing people informed about the alleged crimes, appointing relevant examinations, studying video materials and identifying those involved, and conducting relevant investigative and procedural actions.

The prosecutor’s office also said that two people had been detained over ballot box stuffing at a polling station in Marneuli.

Background:

  • Georgian prosecutors opened an investigation into potential fraud in the 26 October parliamentary elections and summoned Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to testify before the prosecutor’s office.
  • Zourabichvili has declined to attend the prosecutor’s office for questioning.
  • Opposition parties are not recognising the election results, stressing that the Georgian Dream party had stolen them. The opposition has called for protests.

