Shahed drone explodes over town in Belarus' Gomel Oblast – Belaruski Hajun

A Shahed drone, which entered the territory of Belarus on the morning of 3 October during Russia's air attack on Ukraine, exploded in Kalinkovichi, Gomel Oblast.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The analysts reported that at around 05:00, residents of Kalinkovichi, Gomel Oblast, heard a powerful explosion. This information was confirmed by several independent sources, indicating that the explosion occurred at 04:55.

Earlier, at 04:43, a Shahed-type kamikaze drone was spotted flying in the airspace of Belarus. The drone was flying towards Mazyr and Narowlya. Taking into account the distance between the settlements and the average flight speed of the drone (about 200 km/h), the analytical community Belaruski Hajun concluded that it was the same Shahed.

Quote: "Based on the above, Belaruski Hajun concludes that a Shahed-type kamikaze drone exploded in Kalinkovichi at 04:55 today. It is unknown whether it detonated on its own or was shot down by air defence forces.

It should also be noted that as of 17:30, no information has been received from the Ministry of Defence or the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Belarus regarding the above incident."

Background:

On 3 October, Belaruski Hajun reported that three Shahed drones flew into the territory of Belarus, where self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was travelling by helicopter.

On the morning of October 3, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in the northern oblasts due to the threat of the use of Shaheds.

