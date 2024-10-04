One person killed and two others injured in overnight Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

A man was killed and two others injured as a result of a Russian strike in Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the night of 4 October.



Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration



Quote: "At night, the Russian forces shelled Bilozerka with artillery. Sadly, a man aged about 29 sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack."



Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that two people had been hospitalised after seeking medical help following the nighttime Russian shelling of Bilozerka.

It was reported that a 58-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man had suffered blast injuries and concussion and had been hospitalised. At the time of the attack, the victims were at home, when a Russian shell landed in their garden.

In addition, the Russians damaged at least three houses in the village, and another was completely destroyed.

Background: On the morning of 1 October, Russian forces attacked a public transport stop and a market in Kherson, killing 6 people and injuring 6 others.

