Ukrainian multiple-time MMA champion Nazarii Havrylets killed in action

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 6 October 2024, 19:32
Ukrainian multiple-time MMA champion Nazarii Havrylets killed in action

Ukrainian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Nazarii Havrylets has been killed in the war defending Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Committee on Youth and Sports

Details: Nazarii was killed on 12 September during a combat mission in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, just a month and a half before his 22nd birthday.

The soldier joined the defence of Ukraine at the age of 18, serving as a senior operator in a special forces group. He fought on the fronts of Kyiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts.

The warrior had trained in MMA since childhood, winning multiple Ukrainian and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast championships.

Background: Two-time world pankration champion and multiple-time Ukrainian champion Yaroslav Strilets, along with Ukrainian weightlifting champion Nina Pashkevych, had also been killed in action.

