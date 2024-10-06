Azov Brigade captures Russian soldier involved in execution of Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast – video

Soldiers from the 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade, together with the 49th Separate Assault Battalion, captured one of the Russian soldiers responsible for the execution of three Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWS) in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade on social media, Prosecutor General’s Office for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "A drone captured the moment of the occupiers' brutal crime. The Russians shot three unarmed Ukrainian fighters from one of the adjacent units at close range."

Later, soldiers from the 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade, together with the 49th Separate Assault Battalion, captured one of the Russian soldiers responsible for this atrocity.

Details: According to Azov, during the interrogation, the captured Russian soldier testified about the repeated murders of prisoners committed by his unit. He also revealed that Russians even kill their own soldiers who refuse to participate in the meat grinder assaults.

Content warning: The video contains footage of the execution of prisoners and is not recommended for viewing by individuals with a sensitive psyche.

The Prosecutor General's Office told Ukrainska Pravda that they became aware of this Russian war crime in early September. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has been investigating the case since it was initiated on 3 September. The Russian soldier in the video has been captured and interrogated as part of the investigation.

Background: On 4 October, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that Ukrainian law enforcement had information about the execution of 93 Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces.

