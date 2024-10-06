Russians strike Kramatorsk with missile, damaging fire department – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of 6 October, the Russians fired a Kh-22 anti-ship missile at Kramatorsk, damaging the fire and rescue unit.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: In addition to the building itself, industrial facilities have been damaged.

The explosion wave caused damage to the glazing of the building's windows and garage door.

No casualties were reported.

