Russians strike Kramatorsk with missile, damaging fire department – photo
Sunday, 6 October 2024, 14:42
On the morning of 6 October, the Russians fired a Kh-22 anti-ship missile at Kramatorsk, damaging the fire and rescue unit.
Source: Kramatorsk City Council on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: In addition to the building itself, industrial facilities have been damaged.
Advertisement:
The explosion wave caused damage to the glazing of the building's windows and garage door.
No casualties were reported.
