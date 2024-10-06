Russians strike Kramatorsk with missile, damaging fire department – photo

All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 14:42
Russians strike Kramatorsk with missile, damaging fire department
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of 6 October, the Russians fired a Kh-22 anti-ship missile at Kramatorsk, damaging the fire and rescue unit.

Source: Kramatorsk City Council on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: In addition to the building itself, industrial facilities have been damaged.

The explosion wave caused damage to the glazing of the building's windows and garage door.

No casualties were reported.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

