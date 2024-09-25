Russia negotiates provision of anti-ship missiles to Yemen's Houthis – Reuters

Russia is in talks with Yemen's Houthi militants to provide them with Yakhont anti-ship missiles that could threaten shipping in the Red Sea.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters sources report that talks between Houthi and Russian representatives have been held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, at least twice this year, and are expected to continue in the near future.

The Yakhont anti-ship missiles, also known as P-800 Oniks, will allow Yemen's Houthis to more accurately target commercial vessels and will pose a threat to US and EU warships.

Reuters reports that one of Russia's motives for providing weapons to the Houthis is to increase pressure on Western powers and prevent them from allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes deep into Russia.

Russia has previously supplied Yakhont missiles to Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Background:

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have begun attacking merchant ships around the Arabian Peninsula since November 2023, claiming they are targeting ships with ties to Israel. These attacks threatened the shortest sea route from Asia to Europe and related supply chains.

The US and its allies began patrolling the region to protect merchant ships in response. The EU also launched a special naval mission there in January 2024.

Two ships were damaged by Houthi attacks in early September, including the Saudi MV Amjad with about 2 million barrels of oil.

