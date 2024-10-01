Ukraine's PM says half of ammunition at the front is Ukrainian

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that half of all ammunition used by Ukraine in the combat zone is produced domestically, as Ukraine’s weapons production has tripled in 2023.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Shmyhal at a government meeting on Tuesday

Quote: "We are working daily with our partners to increase arms supplies and strengthen the development of our own defence industry. In 2023, weapons production in Ukraine tripled. Every second ammunition in the combat zone is Ukrainian-made."

Details: In addition, Shmyhal noted that the implementation of the domestic missile programme is ongoing, and the country is achieving significant volumes of production of artillery systems and armoured vehicles.

Quote: "We are establishing joint productions with our partners and attracting funds from them for the purchase of Ukrainian weapons for Ukraine. Every shell sent to the front in a timely manner, every drone, and every piece of artillery represents an increase in the strength and power of our soldiers and the preservation of their lives."

