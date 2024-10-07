All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin's "Merchant of Death" sells arms to Houthis after his release from US prison via PoW swap – WSJ

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 7 October 2024, 18:34
Putin's Merchant of Death sells arms to Houthis after his release from US prison via PoW swap – WSJ
Viktor But. Photo: TASS

Victor Bout, an arms dealer sentenced to 25 years in a US prison, has reportedly been negotiating the sale of firearms to Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen after his release through a prisoner swap.

Source: The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing a European security official and other sources familiar with the matter

Details: Bout, often referred to as the Merchant of Death, was released nearly two years ago following a high-profile prisoner exchange between the US and Russia. According to WSJ sources, Bout has since established contacts with Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen and is negotiating a deal to sell small arms, including AK-74 rifles, valued at US$10 million.

Advertisement:

While in prison, Bout had a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his cell wall and expressed strong support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

His release in December 2022 came after a swap with American basketball player Brittney Griner, who had been convicted in Russia for alleged drug possession.

Since his release, Bout has frequently appeared on Russian television, offering commentary on Russian politics and criticism of the US. Russian media often cite him as an expert on arms trading.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When Houthi emissaries went to Moscow in August to negotiate the purchase of US$10 million worth of automatic weapons, they encountered a familiar face: the moustachioed Bout," WSJ reports.

According to WSJ sources, the negotiations centred on the supply of AK-74 rifles, with additional discussions about the sale of Kornet anti-tank systems and anti-aircraft weapons. These arms deliveries could reportedly begin in October, disguised as shipments of food products to the port of Hodeidah, where Russia has already delivered grain.

Background

  • Bout gained notoriety in 2005 when the US imposed sanctions on him for trading weapons in exchange for diamonds with former Liberian President and convicted war criminal. 
  • He was also accused by UN experts of violating international arms embargoes on Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
  • In 2008, Bout was arrested in Thailand during a sting operation by US Drug Enforcement Administration agents posing as Colombian rebels. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison but served only 12 before his release in the 2022 prisoner exchange.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsRussia
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
weapons
Ukraine's intelligence says it manages Spetstechnoexport arms import company to support its own activities
Ukraine to fund construction of gunpowder factories
Western intelligence believes Russia receives half of its shells from North Korea
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: