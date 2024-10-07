Putin's "Merchant of Death" sells arms to Houthis after his release from US prison via PoW swap – WSJ

Victor Bout, an arms dealer sentenced to 25 years in a US prison, has reportedly been negotiating the sale of firearms to Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen after his release through a prisoner swap.

Source: The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing a European security official and other sources familiar with the matter

Details: Bout, often referred to as the Merchant of Death, was released nearly two years ago following a high-profile prisoner exchange between the US and Russia. According to WSJ sources, Bout has since established contacts with Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen and is negotiating a deal to sell small arms, including AK-74 rifles, valued at US$10 million.

Advertisement:

While in prison, Bout had a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his cell wall and expressed strong support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

His release in December 2022 came after a swap with American basketball player Brittney Griner, who had been convicted in Russia for alleged drug possession.

Since his release, Bout has frequently appeared on Russian television, offering commentary on Russian politics and criticism of the US. Russian media often cite him as an expert on arms trading.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When Houthi emissaries went to Moscow in August to negotiate the purchase of US$10 million worth of automatic weapons, they encountered a familiar face: the moustachioed Bout," WSJ reports.

According to WSJ sources, the negotiations centred on the supply of AK-74 rifles, with additional discussions about the sale of Kornet anti-tank systems and anti-aircraft weapons. These arms deliveries could reportedly begin in October, disguised as shipments of food products to the port of Hodeidah, where Russia has already delivered grain.

Background:

Bout gained notoriety in 2005 when the US imposed sanctions on him for trading weapons in exchange for diamonds with former Liberian President and convicted war criminal.

He was also accused by UN experts of violating international arms embargoes on Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2008, Bout was arrested in Thailand during a sting operation by US Drug Enforcement Administration agents posing as Colombian rebels. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison but served only 12 before his release in the 2022 prisoner exchange.

Support UP or become our patron!