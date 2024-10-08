All Sections
Russia claims "unprecedented" cyberattack on media – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 8 October 2024, 02:51
Photo: Getty Images

Russian authorities have claimed an "unprecedented" cyberattack on Russian state media infrastructure on 7 October.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) reported an "unprecedented" cyberattack on its online services overnight, carried out by unknown individuals. According to the pro-Kremlin outlet Gazeta, the attack disrupted broadcasts of Russian state TV channels Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24, Rossiya Kultura, Karusel, and around 80 regional TV and radio stations.

Gazeta, citing a source in Russian information security, attributed the attack to the hacker group "sudo rm -RF," allegedly linked to Ukraine. (The group’s name refers to a Linux command used to delete files.)

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, referring to its own sources, stated that "sudo rm -RF" had claimed responsibility and reported that VGTRK employees had complained that the attack deleted all backup data. 

An information security expert told Gazeta that the hackers had likely used a type of ransomware that deletes files rather than simply encrypts them and warned that VGTRK would need to both patch the vulnerability and restore backups of its systems.

Despite the attack, VGTRK claimed its systems had not suffered significant damage despite the attack and that they were operating normally.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov voiced support for VGTRK, describing the cyberattack as an assault on Russia's critical infrastructure.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 7 October:

  • Ukrainian forces struck an oil terminal in occupied Feodosiia, Crimea on the night of 6-7 October.
  • Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reported on 7 October that Ukrainian authorities are investigating another case of Russian forces' unjust abuse and execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).
  • Russian authorities announced an "unprecedented" cyberattack against Russian state media infrastructure on 7 October.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in northern Kharkiv Oblast, in Donetsk Oblast, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

mediacyber security
